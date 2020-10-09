Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.30.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $170.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.