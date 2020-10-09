Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.30.

LOW stock opened at $170.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $171.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

