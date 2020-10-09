Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.15

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $173.15 and last traded at $172.10, with a volume of 35426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

