Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $257.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00257279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.01525297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157891 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.