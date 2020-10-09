Loopring Market Cap Hits $217.63 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $217.63 million and $82.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,941,524 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.