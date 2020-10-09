Loop Capital Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $16.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.08.

CNK opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

