LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. The firm frequently acquires companies to expand geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives throughout the enterprise, including permanent layoffs, furloughs and compensation cuts, resulting in permanent cost reductions of approximately $80 million annually in the North American segment. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. Given the tailwinds surrounding the firm, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LKQ. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

