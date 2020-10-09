Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Livexlive Media has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.14.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,651 shares of company stock worth $193,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

