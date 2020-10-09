Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.61

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.61 and traded as high as $190.00. Littelfuse shares last traded at $189.38, with a volume of 86,143 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

