Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the period.

LAD traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.18. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

