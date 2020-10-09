Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,117.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $3,117.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.01235771 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,233.60 or 1.01522407 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 693,950,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, SouthXchange, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

