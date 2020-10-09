Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $145.95 million and $2.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00010448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Exrates, ChaoEX and COSS. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021402 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020897 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014543 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,100,120 coins and its circulating supply is 126,090,831 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Bittrex, Coinbe, YoBit, OKEx, BitBay, Bitbns, Livecoin, Huobi, ChaoEX, Coinroom, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

