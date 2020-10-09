Liquidity Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $576,245.86 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $576,245.86 and $110,715.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

