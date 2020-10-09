Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 1,185,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after buying an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 497,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,131.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 370,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

