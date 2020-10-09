Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

