Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.