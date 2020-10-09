Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWONA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. FBN Securities upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.