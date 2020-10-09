LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Shares Down 0.3%

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 3,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

