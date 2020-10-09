LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. LGL Group shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 13,550 shares changing hands.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in LGL Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LGL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

