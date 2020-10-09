Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of down 14-15% to $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

LEVI stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

