Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.334-1.349 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

