Level01 Price Reaches $0.11 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $352,911.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.04942859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

