Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

