Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.33. Lazydays shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). Lazydays had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.82% of Lazydays worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

