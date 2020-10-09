Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.15

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 46140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 958,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $20,400,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

