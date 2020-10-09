Kyber Network (KNC) Price Reaches $0.98

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00008834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $194.02 million and $58.45 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,386,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,279,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

