Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of KRUS opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

