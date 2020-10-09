Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

