KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOPKY. ValuEngine raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ABN Amro raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

