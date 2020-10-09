Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

