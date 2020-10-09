Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.36 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BarterDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and $3.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00596732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00048505 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,199,438 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Binance and BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

