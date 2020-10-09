Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kirby have plunged 55.2% in a year’s time, mainly due to weak performance of the distribution and services unit. The unit's below-par performance is due to softness in the oil and gas market. Coronavirus concerns have worsened the situation. Segmental revenues plunged 46.1% in the first half of 2020. Moreover, in inland marine business, activity and barge utilization levels have declined as a result of coronavirus-related headwinds. Given the significant softness in economic activities, the company anticipates average barge utilization to be lower sequentially in the third quarter. However, the company’s cost-reduction efforts to minimize coronavirus-led challenges are appreciable. Moreover, in the commercial and industrial fronts there has been improvement pertaining to on-highway and power generation.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Kirby stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 481.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

