KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $23.11 on Monday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.