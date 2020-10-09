KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.88. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

