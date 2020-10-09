KeyCorp Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Underweight

KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.