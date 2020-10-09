KERING S A/ADR’s (PPRUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $67.93 on Monday. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

