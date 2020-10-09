Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.12

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $209.12 and traded as high as $261.66. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 28,791 shares.

KMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

