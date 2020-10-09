Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $437,578.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

