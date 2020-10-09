Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

KPTI opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,250.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $145,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,020.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,031 shares of company stock worth $318,489. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

