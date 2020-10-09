KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 86.7% Over Last Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 85.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 86.7% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $13.77. KARMA has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $464.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001674 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.01259384 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

