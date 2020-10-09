Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.48.

Shares of KSU opened at $184.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,742,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

