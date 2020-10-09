K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

SDF opened at €7.13 ($8.38) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.93. K&S has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

