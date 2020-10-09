K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €7.13 ($8.38) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.87. K&S has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

