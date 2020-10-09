JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 658.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 87,867 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,744 shares. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

