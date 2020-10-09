JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Unilever (NYSE:UN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $60.91 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

