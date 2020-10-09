JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.64 ($98.40).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €92.06 ($108.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.06 and a 200-day moving average of €82.25. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

