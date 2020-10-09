JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.