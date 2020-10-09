JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,509.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.10%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.