JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $24.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

