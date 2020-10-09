JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLLWF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Reliance Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Reliance Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

RLLWF stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.